Inside Jetour's GAIA Platform

At Auto Shanghai 2025, Jetour unveiled its ambitious GAIA Architecture, promising a new era of premium off-road mobility. But can this hybrid platform, designed for both extreme terrains and intelligent connectivity, truly match the demands of modern explorers? With the G700 and G900 as its first test cases, Jetour is betting on a blend of power, innovation, and versatility to reshape the off-road landscape.

Jetour

At the 2025 Auto Shanghai, Jetour introduced its GAIA Architecture — a cutting-edge platform designed to push the boundaries of premium off-road mobility. This new architecture, developed as part of Jetour's "Travel+" strategy, aims to redefine the capabilities of SUVs in extreme environments, blending hybrid power, amphibious functionality, and intelligent control systems.

Advanced Power Systems

The GAIA Architecture is built around two primary power systems:

iDM-O Super Hybrid System

This system pairs a 2.0TD engine with one of the world’s highest thermal efficiencies (45.5%) with a 2-speed DHT and a two-speed P4 motor. This combination generates up to 665 kW of power and 1,135 N·m of torque, delivering twice the output of a conventional 4.0T V8 twin-turbo engine. The result is a vehicle capable of precise, high-torque performance, ideal for both rough terrain and long-distance travel.

iEM-O Amphibious Range-Extender

Taking innovation a step further, the iEM-O system incorporates a quad-motor setup capable of 1,200 kW of total power and 18,000 N·m of wheel torque. This allows the vehicle to handle extreme conditions, including water crossings, by integrating marine-grade propulsion technology, intelligent sensors, and high-performance thrusters.

Intelligent Off-Road Capabilities

Jetour’s GAIA Architecture includes a range of advanced features designed to improve off-road performance and safety:

Adaptive Air Suspension and Independent Four-Wheel Control

These systems enable precise handling on challenging terrain, allowing the vehicle to perform maneuvers like tank turns, crab walking, and deep sand recovery.

Satellite Communications and Smart Oxygen Cabin

The architecture also supports long-distance exploration with satellite connectivity and a pressure-relief oxygen cabin designed for high-altitude driving.

Integrated AI and OTA Updates

Continuous software improvements are possible thanks to over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring the vehicle remains at the cutting edge of technology throughout its lifecycle.

Expanding the Definition of Off-Road Travel

Jetour’s approach goes beyond traditional off-road capabilities. The GAIA platform is designed to bridge the gap between rugged performance and modern digital connectivity, supporting features like drone-assisted rescue missions and real-time terrain mapping.

As Ke Chuandeng, Assistant President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and President of Jetour International, explained:



"Travel is about pushing boundaries while respecting nature. With GAIA, Jetour aims to be the world’s leading hybrid off-road brand, empowering users to explore new frontiers with confidence."

Market Outlook

With the G700 and G900 as the first models built on the GAIA platform, Jetour is positioning itself as a key player in the growing premium off-road segment. The G700 is set to launch in the UAE in September 2025, while the G900 is expected to reach global markets by late 2025 to early 2026.

Jetour's strategy reflects a clear focus on regions where off-road adventure is not just a hobby but a part of daily life, including the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of South America. These markets demand vehicles that can handle extreme conditions, long distances, and remote travel — areas where GAIA’s technology is designed to excel.

With the introduction of GAIA, Jetour is making a calculated bet on the future of premium off-road vehicles. The platform’s combination of hybrid efficiency, amphibious capability, and intelligent technology positions it as a serious contender in a segment traditionally dominated by established global brands.

Whether this bold approach will redefine the category or simply carve out a niche remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Jetour is no longer just participating in the race — it is setting its own course.