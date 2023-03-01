Отправляйте видео, фото, сообщения на +7 777 833 88 22
 
Среда, 01 Марта
+7...+6
Температура воды
в море онлайн 		Курсы валют
в банках Актау
  • $1 = 445.82 KZT
  • €1 = 472.75 KZT
  • 1 RUB = 5.96 KZT
  • Телефон редакции:
  • +7 (7292) 505 085 | site@lada.kz
  • Дежурный журналист:
  • +7 (707) 9 505 085
  • Реклама: +7 707 9 601304
 
ЛАДА.kz » Новости Мира

Число жертв при столкновении поездов в Греции возросло в 2 раза

Просмотров:0 Опубликовано: Сегодня, 13:06
Число жертв при столкновении поездов в Греции возросло в 2 раза
Фото:twitter.com/nyznews
Число погибших при столкновении поездов в Греции возросло до 32, передает Tengrinews.kz со ссылкой на Deutsche Welle.

Пассажирский поезд столкнулся с грузовым поездом в центральной Греции поздно вечером 28 февраля. По предварительным данным местной пожарной бригады, 85 человек получили ранения, 194 человека были эвакуированы с места происшествия на автобусах.

"Столкновение было очень сильным. Первые два вагона были почти полностью разрушены. Эвакуация пассажиров проходит в очень сложных условиях, учитывая серьезность столкновения", - сказал губернатор региона Фессалия Константинос Агорастос, добавив, что первые четыре вагона пассажирского поезда сошли с рельсов.

По его словам, около 250 пассажиров были благополучно доставлены в Салоники на автобусах. Местные СМИ назвали происшествие худшей железнодорожной катастрофой, которую когда-либо видела Греция. Первоначальная причина столкновения остается неизвестной.



Сотрудники железной дороги сообщили греческой вещательной компании Real FM, что, несмотря на модернизацию, все еще существуют значительные проблемы с электрической координацией управления движением.



Греческая железная дорога, Hellenic Train, управляется итальянской государственной железнодорожной компанией Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane. В 2017 году в Греции произошло смертельное крушение поезда, после того как на севере страны сошел с рельсов скоростной поезд, перевозивший 70 пассажиров из Афин в Салоники.


Источник: tengrinews.kz
Подпишись на наш канал в telegram
– быстро, бесплатно и без рекламы
Поделись с другими:
 
Нашли ошибку? Сообщите об этом нам.

Новости по теме:

Комментарии ( 0 )

Содержание комментариев не имеет отношения к редакционной политике Лада.kz.
Редакция не несет ответственность за форму и характер комментариев, оставляемых пользователями сайта.

Скрыть комментарии

Оставьте свой комментарий первым.

 
 

Оставить свое мнение

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Зарегистрируйтесь либо авторизируйтесь.
Отправить новость
Добавить объявление
Самое читаемое
Новости Актау
  • Facebook
  • ВКонтакте
  • Twitter
 
2002-2021 год. Все права защищены. Использование материалов нашего сайта в любых целях без письменного согласования и разрешения запрещено, за исключением случаев, прямо предусмотренных Законом Республики Казахстан «Об авторском праве и смежных правах» от 10.06.1996 года № 6-1 с изменениями, внесенными Законом РК от 09.07.2004 года № 586-11. Авторские права.

ТОО "Лада Пресс". Директор: Баглан Айдашов, главный редактор: Эшметова С.А.,
Интернет-ресурс lada.kz зарегистрирован в Комитете государственного контроля в области связи, информации и средств массовой информации в качестве информационного агентства "lada.kz" под №16434-ИА от 06.04.2017г.
Адрес: 130000, г.Актау, 5 мкр., здание 17/1 (вход с торца, домофон 17).
Телефоны: приемная - 50-50-85, отдел рекламы - 60-13-04, +7 707 960 13 04
Электронная почта: приемная - info@lada.kz, рекламный отдел - lada@lada.kz
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Яндекс.Метрика