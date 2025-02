Цыгане потратили на роскошную свадьбу в Лондоне 89 млн тенге

?? LUXURIOUS IRISH GYPSY WEDDING HELD AT THE DORCHESTER HOTEL IN LONDON



In a spectacle of opulence, 21-year-old Louise Durant married Billy Maguire, 22, at the prestigious Dorchester Hotel in London, creating what's rumored to be the "most expensive" Irish Gypsy wedding to… pic.twitter.com/aO6LdvNRFb