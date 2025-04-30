Beyond the Hype: Jetour's Strategic Leap at Auto Shanghai 2025

Over four intensive days of presentations, workshops, factory tours, and test drives, the brand set out to prove it could. What unfolded was a calculated - though still evolving - attempt to stake a claim in the hybrid off-road luxury segment, powered by the new GAIA Architecture and a bold Travel+ lifestyle vision.

When Jetour invited over 130 journalists and influencers from around the world to Shanghai for Auto Shanghai 2025, expectations were mixed. Founded just seven years ago, Jetour had quickly built a reputation as a dynamic new force, but could it truly pivot from volume-driven sales to premium innovation?

Entering the 3.0 Era: From Utility to Intelligence

Jetour’s official launch of the GAIA Architecture was more than a technical announcement; it was a statement of strategic intent.

GAIA is more than an architecture - it’s the cornerstone of Jetour’s vision for the future of intelligent off-road mobility, - said Ke Chuandeng, Assistant President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and President of Jetour International.

GAIA introduces two advanced power systems:

iDM-O Super Hybrid: pairing a 2.0TD engine with industry-leading 45.5% thermal efficiency to a two-speed DHT system.

pairing a 2.0TD engine with industry-leading 45.5% thermal efficiency to a two-speed DHT system. iEM-O Amphibious Range Extender: a quad-motor configuration with marine-grade thrusters, enabling amphibious travel and delivering 18,000 N·m of torque at the wheels.

Beyond mechanical innovation, GAIA integrates satellite communications, AI-driven terrain management, and onboard oxygen generation for extreme environments - a feature not previously seen outside of military-grade vehicles.

This shift positions Jetour not just among emerging Chinese automakers, but alongside global players redefining luxury, sustainability, and exploration.

Spotlight on the Models: First Impressions and Future Prospects

Jetour T1: Accessible Adventure

Targeting younger urban families seeking flexibility, the T1 offers a compelling blend of light off-road capability and everyday comfort.

Powered by a 2.0T engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, it performed reliably across varied terrains during our test drives.

The XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system dynamically redistributed torque on steep side slopes and cross-axle obstacles, giving even novice off-roaders confidence.

A Jetour engineer explained: "The T1's XWD system adapts within milliseconds - making it as intuitive for a first-time explorer as it is for a seasoned enthusiast."

Seven selectable drive modes - from Sand to Sport - further expand the T1’s versatility.

Availability: Now rolling out across the Middle East, with Latin America and Africa following later this year.

Jetour T2 i-DM: Efficiency Without Compromise

The T2 i-DM hybrid builds on the T1’s versatility, introducing a fifth-generation 1.5TGDI engine paired with a 3-speed DHT system.

In real-world driving, it delivered whisper-quiet electric launches and robust torque delivery on inclines.

During the 10-meter-high seesaw and hill climb tests, the hybrid system seamlessly transitioned between motor and engine output, aided by an intelligent hill descent control system.

The T2 i-DM demonstrates that environmental responsibility and off-road passion are not mutually exclusive, - commented a Jetour test coach.

With 44.5% thermal efficiency, it's among the most fuel-efficient offerings in its class - a meaningful achievement for a vehicle tuned for rough terrains.

Availability: Already introduced in select Middle Eastern markets; broader rollout ongoing through 2025.

Jetour G700: Intelligent Power on Display

Though not available for full test drives, the G700 offered a glimpse into Jetour’s future.

Equipped with GAIA’s iDM-O Super Hybrid system, the G700 produces:

210 kW max output

6,446 N·m wheel torque

Demonstrations of its autonomous parking system - using 12 ultrasonic sensors and four 360° cameras - revealed impressive maneuvering accuracy, addressing a long-standing urban pain point for large SUV owners.

Beyond numbers, the G700’s tank-turning ability and crab-walk mode point to a real-world application of extreme mobility, not just marketing gloss.

The G700 will usher Jetour into the global premium off-road market. It’s our answer to those who want performance without compromising on intelligence, - emphasized Dai Lihong, President of Jetour Auto.

Global Launch: Scheduled for September 2025 in the UAE.

Jetour G900: Redefining the Boundaries of SUVs

The G900 elevates the GAIA platform to new heights - and depths.

Featuring the iEM-O system, it brings true amphibious capability to mass-market off-road vehicles.

Highlights include:

Quad-motor vector drive for superior traction.

Marine-grade propulsion allowing shallow water navigation.

Integrated AI smart cockpit and oxygen generation system.

During Auto Shanghai, while full amphibious demonstrations were limited, static presentations underscored Jetour's ambition to move exploration beyond roads.

Exploration isn't about conquering nature, it’s about coexisting with it, - said Ke Chuandeng. "The G900 embodies that philosophy - on land and water."

Global Launch: Expected between late 2025 and early 2026.

Building the Travel+ Lifestyle: More Than Vehicles

Throughout the event, Jetour emphasized that it is not merely selling SUVs - it is cultivating a "Travel+" culture.

From Shanghai’s city tours to initiatives like the Cheetah Conservation Fund partnership, Jetour’s brand activities increasingly link mobility with exploration, sustainability, and global community-building.

The establishment of the JETOUR Media Alliance (JMA) - a global network of media partners - reflects this broader strategy.

Through JMA, we are building bridges between Jetour and travelers worldwide. It’s about co-creating the future of intelligent travel, - explained Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of Jetour International.

Beyond branding efforts, it’s clear that Jetour is sharply focused on specific regional markets where off-road adventure is part of everyday life - and culture.

Their aggressive expansion into the Middle East, South America, Central Asia, and Arab countries highlights a deliberate strategic choice. In these regions, driving across deserts, mountains, and rural landscapes is not just leisure, but often necessity.

The emphasis on rugged, hybrid-capable SUVs with intelligent features aligns perfectly with customer needs where reliability, resilience, and long-distance capability are not optional luxuries, but essential traits.

Jetour’s product positioning - offering cutting-edge hybrid off-road models at more accessible price points compared to Western brands - suggests they see these emerging markets not as secondary opportunities, but as core growth engines.

Challenges Ahead: Reality Check

Despite the strong showing, challenges remain.

Jetour’s pivot to premium segments will test its ability to maintain quality standards, deliver on after-sales service internationally, and establish brand cachet in markets dominated by legacy players.

Even within China, the competition in the intelligent SUV and hybrid space is intensifying.

Yet, as Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holding Group, asserted during the conference: "Chery will continue sharing advanced technologies in new energy and intelligence with Jetour. We are fully supporting Jetour’s global ambitions toward 2030."

Final Thoughts: A Brand in Motion

Jetour’s Auto Shanghai 2025 campaign made one thing undeniable: this is not a brand standing still.

Between ambitious hybrid architectures, lifestyle-driven branding, and a strategic focus on off-road cultures in key regions like the Middle East, South America, and Central Asia, Jetour is attempting a difficult but necessary evolution.

Whether it will succeed long-term will depend not just on technology, but on execution and consistency.

Still, for a few days in Shanghai, one thing was clear: Jetour is no longer just promising the future - it’s actively trying to build it.