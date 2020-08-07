В Индии самолет развалился на части после неудачной посадки

|
BREAKING - Additional video of the scene after an Air India Express passenger plane crashes during a landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, India.— SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) August 7, 2020
Approximately 200 people on board. Injuries unknown. pic.twitter.com/1oUiLs4J0S
BREAKING - Air India Express plane from Dubai to Kozhikode airport skidded off the runway while landing ripping the plane into half. 184 people and 10 infants are on board.— SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) August 7, 2020
Reports of 3 dead including the pilot. Several injured. #AirIndia #Dubia #India pic.twitter.com/3XWi8IxY8l
