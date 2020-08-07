«Лада» в формате .pdf
Пятница, 07 Августа
ЛАДА.kz » Новости Казахстана и мира

В Индии самолет развалился на части после неудачной посадки

Просмотров:48 Опубликовано: Сегодня, 21:09
В Индии самолет развалился на части после неудачной посадки
Кадр: @IamMayank_
НЬЮ-ДЕЛИ, 7 авг — РИА Новости. В Индии самолет авиакомпании Air India Express при посадке в городе Кожикоде, штате Керала, выкатился за пределы взлетно-посадочной полосы, пилот погиб, множество пассажиров получили травмы, написал в Twitter экс-министр культуры и туризма страны Альфонс Каннантанам.
Он уточнил, что передняя часть судна "раскололась", всех пассажиров эвакуировали.

"Очень повезло, что самолет не загорелся", — добавил Каннантанам.
Телеканал NDTV сообщил, что после жесткой посадки в больницы доставили более 30 человек.
По предварительным данным, Boeing 737 летел из Дубая. По сообщениям СМИ, на борту могли находиться от 170 до 194 человек.

На место прибыли пожарные и машины скорой помощи.
Согласно изображениям, переданным индийскими агентствами, кабина пилотов и передняя часть самолета полностью разрушены, на ВПП и за ее пределами разбросаны обломки.
Главный министр Кералы Пинарайи Виджаян поручил полиции, пожарным и чиновникам "принять срочные меры в связи с авиакатастрофой <...> для спасения и медицинской поддержки".

Министр внутренних дел Индии Амит Шах призвал Национальные силы реагирования на стихийные бедствия "как можно скорее добраться до места оказать помощь" пострадавшим.





Источник: ria.ru
