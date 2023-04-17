Один из самых активных вулканов мира проснулся в Мексике

|
Понедельник, 17 Апреля
+7...+6
Температура воды
в море онлайн
| Курсы валют
в банках Актау
|
Popocatepetl volcano "woke up" in Mexico— The Rio Times (@TheRioTimes) April 15, 2023
After the volcano threw out a column of ash, the evacuation of the civilian population began in the district. pic.twitter.com/uGeE4MfKgJ
In Mexico El Popo one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world began to throw out ash during violent eruptions overnight— John Sitarek (@JohnSitarek) April 16, 2023
The stratovolcano Popocatépetl located 40 miles from Mexico City ejected a huge column of volcanic ash that rose to a height of 22,000ft or 6.7km. pic.twitter.com/uDrRUSQ9nG
Комментарии ( 0 )
Содержание комментариев не имеет отношения к редакционной политике Лада.kz.
Редакция не несет ответственность за форму и характер комментариев, оставляемых пользователями сайта.
Оставьте свой комментарий первым.