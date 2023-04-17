Отправляйте видео, фото, сообщения на +7 777 833 88 22
 
Понедельник, 17 Апреля
Один из самых активных вулканов мира проснулся в Мексике

Просмотров:73 Опубликовано: Сегодня, 14:40
Один из самых активных вулканов мира проснулся в Мексике
Кадры из видео
В Мексике проснулся один из самых активных вулканов мира, передает Tengrinews.kz со ссылкой на Volcano Discovery.





Попокатепетль расположен в 64 километрах юго-восточнее столицы Мексики, города Мехико. Он является одним из самых активных вулканов мира.


Источник: Тengrinews.kz
