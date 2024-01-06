В Google совершили прорыв в управлении ИИ и роботами

|
How could robotics soon help us in our daily lives?— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) January 4, 2024
Today, we’re announcing a suite of research advances that enable robots to make decisions faster as well as better understand and navigate their environments.
Here's a snapshot of the work. https://t.co/rqOnzDDMDI pic.twitter.com/satbbGyltI
The system first uses a VLM to understand its surroundings. Next, an LLM proposes creative tasks for each robot and selects which one they should perform.— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) January 4, 2024
In evaluations over 7 months, AutoRT safely orchestrated as many as 20 robots simultaneously across various offices. pic.twitter.com/6IKNqEOIS5
1️⃣ Our new system SARA-RT converts Robotics Transformer models into more efficient versions using a novel method: “up-training.”— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) January 4, 2024
This can reduce the computational requirements needed for on-robot deployment, increasing speed while preserving quality. https://t.co/rqOnzDDMDI pic.twitter.com/wCzrSf6oBl
2️⃣ The RT-Trajectory model learns how to follow instructions by automatically adding visual outlines that describe robot motions to its training.— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) January 4, 2024
It takes videos in a dataset and overlays it with a 2D trajectory sketch of the robot arm’s gripper as it performs the task. pic.twitter.com/9robOqkMij
